Richard W. Goodale of Mattituck, and formerly of Florida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. He was 62 years old.

Richard was born on Feb. 5, 1962, in Hollis, N.Y., to Karen (née Mack) and William Goodale. He was one of three children. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, he attended Suffolk County Community College. In his professional career, he worked as a used car salesman in Mattituck. He loved to sail and sailed the Caribbean. At one time Richard moved to Thailand to be closer to the teak wood he was using to build tables and boat accessories, in Thailand itself and Florida.

Predeceased by his father, William, Richard is survived by his mother, Karen, and sisters Lisa of Southold and Jennifer of Meredith, N.H.

The family has chosen to remember Richard’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

