Rita Lorraine Stathis of Southold passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 5, 2024. She was 37 years old.

Rita was born on Sept. 8, 1986 in Huntington to Elizabeth A. and Christopher Stathis. She was one of two children. After graduating from Southold High School, Rita attended Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y. attaining her bachelor’s degree and graduating from there with honors.

Not only was Rita a dedicated registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital, she also courageously took on the responsibility of running Wego Fishing Bait and Tackle in Southold, following the recent passing of her step-father Steven Sponza; a role she approached with great pride and love in honor of his memory.

Rita’s generosity and kindness touched many lives, and her early departure leaves a profound void. She will be deeply, deeply missed.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Elizabeth Stathis; her sister and best friend, Margaret Stathis; many aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and her beloved companion, Tino.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

