Rita Lorraine Stathis of Southold, registered nurse and co-owner of Wego Fishing Bait and Tackle in Southold, died suddenly Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. She was 37.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.