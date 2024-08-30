Roger J. Walz of East Marion died Aug. 28, 2024. He was 79.

Born in Brooklyn May 19, 1945, he was the son of Joseph Clement Walz and Iris Morris Walz. A graduate of Brooklyn Friends school, he studied English and economics as an undergrad at NYU Uptown and earned an MBA in finance from the Stern School. On June 22, 1968, Mr. Walz married Leslie Ann Sennett of Hackensack, N.J.

Mr. Walz served in the U.S. Army for seven years, earning an expert badge as an M-14 shooter, as well as in the Army Reserves. He worked as an auditor for 35 years at Brooklyn Union. He was a member of the Municipal Club of New York, Orient Yacht Club, Brecknock Hall and St. Peter’s Church Council. Family said he enjoyed tennis, fishing, boating, sailing, cycling and skiing.

Predeceased by both his parents in 1979, Mr. Walz is survived by his wife, Leslie A. Walz; children Jonathan M. Walz of Long Beach and Kristen Kunz of Ramsey, N.J.; his brother, Donald Walz of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.