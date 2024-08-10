Southold blotter: stabbing investigation ongoing

(Credit:aaron_anderer/flickr)

On July 31, a female employee of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold told police that at some point in the previous two days, someone had entered her office through an unlocked door and left a letter in her satchel bag. The letter contained Bible verses and made reference to “blood” and a “right ear, that could be perceived as political in nature,” according to a police report. Church employees were advised to lock all doors, install cameras at each entrance and contact police about any further suspicious activity.

• On Aug. 1, police received a call about a stabbing at a residence on South Street in Greenport, and responded to find a victim, who is from Orient, suffering from two stab wounds. Suffolk County Aviation transported the victim to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• On Aug. 1, Greenport village officials reported to police that they had received an anonymous complaint that an individual was asking people for money and trying to sell a camera at the corner of First and Adams streets. Responding officers interviewed four people at the intersection, who “all vehemently denied asking for money or attempting to sell goods.” No further action was taken.

• On Aug. 1, just before midnight, police received a report of a truck failing to maintain its lane before pulling into a BP gas station on Main Road in Mattituck. Responding officers located the truck with the engine off and no occupants, before locating the driver, a Southold man, inside the gas station. The driver appeared to be impaired, according to police. After being unable to find a ride or a nearby place to sleep, the driver was told he could sleep in his truck overnight and that his car keys would be returned to him at a later time.

• Around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Southold police responded to a request from Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi to stand by while the village highway department removed an unauthorized garden and memorial at the corner of First and Adams streets. Three men were at the scene but did not interfere with the removal, police said. Two of the men had been interviewed by police earlier in the day on a report of panhandling and attempts to sell a camera.

• On Friday, a Greenport plumbing and heating supply company reported the use of an apparently stolen credit card to place a phone order for copper pipes. The business owner said the suspect picked up a previous copper pipe order and, on July 12, placed another order by phone, attempting to split the payment among multiple credit cards — which were declined, according to police. The owner was later contacted by Visa and advised that the original copper pipe order had been paid for with a stolen credit card, and canceled the payment.

• On Friday, a guest at the Southold Beach Motel called police to report an alert on her iPhone that said an Apple Airtag was tracking her location, though she does not own one. A responding officer went to the guest’s room, where the Airtag was detected, but failed to ping when summoned. It appears the Airtag was located in the motel room next door to the guest’s, and accidentally picked up her phone, according to police.

• On Saturday, an 84-year-old resident of Fifth Street in Greenport reported an unknown person sleeping on her porch overnight. She declined to pursue criminal charges “and just wants the behavior to stop,” according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.