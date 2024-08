Wallace David Macomber of Laurel passed away at home Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. He was 82.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will take place Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.