It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Alan Garmise, who died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 10, 2024 after a heroic 18-month battle with lung cancer.

Alan was the son of Emanuel and Anna Garmise. He is survived by his loving wife Rochelle; his children Elyse Kirschner (Kenneth) of Scarsdale, N.Y. and Jason Garmise (Jessica) of Port Washington, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Isaac Kirschner, Michael Kirschner, Joshua Kirschner, Hannah Garmise, and Eliza Garmise; and his brother, Stuart Garmise.

Alan was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother and Papa. Family meant everything to Alan, and he worked and sacrificed for their benefit. Alan was a CPA and a leader in the hospitality industry. He was president of the company that owned some of the most well-known New York restaurants such as Tavern On the Green—for many years the highest grossing restaurant in the United States—Maxwell’s Plum, and the Russian Tea Room. Alan was an active member and the former president of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport, and a lifelong Yankees, Knicks and Giants fan.

Graveside funeral services for Alan will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale. Memorial contributions in honor of Alan may be made to the American Cancer Society. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

