Alexander Bondarchuk, longtime Southold resident, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. He was 84 years old.

Alex was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Greenport to Jenny (née Adamiak) and John Bondarchuk. He was the youngest of eleven children. He was raised in Greenport and graduated from high school there. On Oct. 12, 1963, he married the love of his life Sheila M. (née Donahue) Bondarchuk. Together they would have two children and make their home in Southold. In his professional career, Alex worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Southold. After retirement, he worked at Orient Beach State Park for 10 years. He was also a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Alex was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening in his free time. He was a skilled woodworker, and many examples of his woodworking are still visible in St. Patrick’s Church, Orient Beach State Park, and in the home he shared with his wife of 60 years, Sheila.

Family was the most important part of Alex’s life. He is survived by his wife Sheila; children Karin (Angelo) Marcotullio of Delmar, N.Y. and Brian (Sharo) Bondarchuk of Wading River; and grandchildren Jason Bondarchuk, Noelle Marcotullio, Matthew Bondarchuk, Julia Marcotullio, Alexander Bondarchuk and Brian Bondarchuk.

The family received friends on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, Sept. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will be private.

