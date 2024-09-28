Blotter: Car reported vandalized in Mattituck

Note: The following blotter was updated from the print edition.

• On Sept. 17, a 19-year-old Mattituck woman reported that her car had been vandalized sometime between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., according to police. A responding officer observed the letters “TATA” scratched into the side of her car. Additionally, police said, there were scratches from the rear door to the front quarter-panel, and one of the tires had been deflated. An investigation is ongoing.

• On Sept. 20, officers responding to a complaint about youths disturbing the area near Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold observed damage to the fence in the parking lot beside the lighthouse. An investigation is ongoing.

• On Sept. 21, the owners of a Southold restaurant contacted police to document the alleged theft of thousands of dollars in credit card tips by a manager they had hired in November 2023. The owners were concerned because they’d recently fired the manager, who was not identified in the police report, and were concerned because the individual has all the account information for the restaurant’s payroll, social media, delivery services and Amazon accounts. An investigation is ongoing.

• Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, multiple Southold police units responded to a report of two men fighting with baseball bats in the parking lot at Sterlington Commons in Greenport. One man was found holding a gray bat, while a green bat lay on the ground near the other man, according to police. One of them had a bloody nose. The men agreed that the fight was mutual and that they were both intoxicated. The injured man was treated at the scene and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further evaluation.

• Last week, two Orient residents and one East Marion resident reported having political signs stolen from their lawns.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.