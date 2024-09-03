Daily Update: Cutchogue Hardware closes after more than 40 years

Cutchogue Hardware closed this month. (Chris Francescani photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 3.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

Eight arrested in North Fork drug trafficking raids

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue Hardware closes after more than 40 years

State aid available for zero-emissions school buses

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

US Navy seeks input on Grumman cleanup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

C.A.S.T.-ing a Wide Net: Food and Services for Those in Need

NORTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: The September issue of Northforker is all about food

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sunset Harbor’s Frozen Sake Sangria

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.