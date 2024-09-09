Daily Update: Living History Day returns to Southold Historical Museum

The loud muskets return Sunday, Sept. 15 for Living History day at the Maple Lane Complex in Southold. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Living History Day returns to Southold Historical Museum

First responder stars in free performance of ‘The Guys’ at CAST

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Wave girls blanked in non-league tennis opener

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Hearing set on cable provider

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: Corchaug Repertory Theatre

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Lily’s Seaside MTK Lobster Stew

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

