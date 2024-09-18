Daily Update: New freshwater wetlands regulations on the way

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New freshwater wetlands regulations on the way

Strong’s latest expansion proposal deemed ‘incomplete’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Classic Albums Live plays ‘Abbey Road’ at The Suffolk

Splish Splash hosts Doggie Dip 2024, raises funds

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Caring for pets after an owner’s death: Experts weigh in on good solutions

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Waterfront New England vibes — with a guest cottage to boot

SOUTHFORKER

This local private chef figured out her career, one sweet treat at a time

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.