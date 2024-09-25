Daily Update: Striped bass fall run underway, DEC launches shark impact survey
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 25.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Striped bass fall run underway, DEC seeks answers
Boys soccer: Tuckers come from behind — twice — to fell long-running rivals
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two cannabis dispensaries coming to Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce to honor Carter, Eklunds
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Cornering the market at First and South
SOUTHFORKER
Fire It Up: Pick the perfect fire pit for fall
