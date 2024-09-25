Anglers surfcast the fishing hotspot Truman’s Beach in Orient during last year’s striped bass fall run. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Striped bass fall run underway, DEC seeks answers

Boys soccer: Tuckers come from behind — twice — to fell long-running rivals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two cannabis dispensaries coming to Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce to honor Carter, Eklunds

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Cornering the market at First and South

SOUTHFORKER

Fire It Up: Pick the perfect fire pit for fall

