Daily Update: Striped bass fall run underway, DEC launches shark impact survey

By The Suffolk Times

Anglers surfcast the fishing hotspot Truman’s Beach in Orient during last year’s striped bass fall run. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Striped bass fall run underway, DEC seeks answers

Boys soccer: Tuckers come from behind — twice — to fell long-running rivals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two cannabis dispensaries coming to Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce to honor Carter, Eklunds

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Cornering the market at First and South

SOUTHFORKER

Fire It Up: Pick the perfect fire pit for fall

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

