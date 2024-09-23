David Hewitt of Southold passed peacefully on Sept. 18, 2024, with his family. He was 79 years old.

David is survived by his wife, Mary; children Heather Bitka (Terry) of Buffalo, N.Y., and Justin Hewitt of St. Charles, Mo.; and grandchildren Emily Bitka, Brandon Bitka, Ryan Bitka and Lillian Hewitt. If you grew up in Southold, Dave taught you world history, made you write book reports and reminded you not to collude.

After retirement he fulfilled his dream of opening a comic book store, OnTrack Books, and welcomed in new friends and old that shared his passion. We will always remember his unique sense of humor and, most importantly, his desire to always give back and help others.

The Hewitt and Bitka families would like to thank the Southold Police and Fire departments for their incredible courtesy, professionalism and dedication to service when we needed you.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Southold Volunteer Fire Department.

The family will welcome friends to their home, 245 Long Creek Drive, Southold, NY 11971, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Imagine all the people, livin’ life in peace.”

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

