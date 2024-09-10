Donald William Mortimer of Mattituck passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. He was 90 years old.

Donald was born on April 17, 1934 in Port Washington to Sarah and Leslie Mortimer. He was an only child. After high school, he attended college and attained his bachelor’s degree. In his professional career, he worked as a teacher for Great Neck Public School District.

Donald is survived by his wife Linda Mortimer, whom he married in 1984, four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember Donald’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.