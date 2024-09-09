Emily Kaelin Eastwood of Riverhead died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2024. She was 95.

Emily was the daughter of John H. and M. Lillian Kaelin of Southold. She was a 1947 graduate of Southold High School and worked for AT&T in Riverhead before choosing to stay home and raise her children.

She was an avid birdwatcher in her later years, having spotted 22 different species at her backyard feeders.

Predeceased by her son, Lewis III, and sister, Joan McNulty, she is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Lewis; her daughter Marybeth (Robert) Berkowitz; son John; grandchildren Jessica (Alon), Ben (Leah), Ted, Lewis IV, Steven and Jason; and her brother, James Kaelin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

The liturgy of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Saint John’s R.C. Church in Riverhead. Internment followed at Saint John’s cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, a gift in Emily’s memory may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid post.