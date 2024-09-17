Ernest A. Wesnofske of Jamesport died suddenly Sept. 13, 2024. He was 77.

Born May 7, 1947 he was the son of Eugene and Louise (Reckner) Wesnofske of Peconic.

After high school he attended SUNY Farmingdale where he graduated with a degree in horticulture. He went on to attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and then returned home to Peconic where he and his twin brother Eugene ran E. Wesnofske Farms. Along with running the farm, he also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mailman in Southold and Ridge. After retirement from the postal service he returned to farming full time with Eugene.

He married Joan Dixon on Sept. 6, 1986 and they made their home in Jamesport. Joan predeceased him on Jan. 3, 2023.

Ernest loved to play softball and was a member of the Mattituck Softball League for several years. He was an avid bowler and bowled on many mixed and men’s leagues in both Mattituck and Riverhead.

He is survived by his twin brother Eugene, aka Gene-UE, (Cheryl); sister Theresa Smith; sister Bernadette Taplin (Bill); two nieces, seven nephews, several great-nieces and nephews; and Joan’s son and daughter.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

