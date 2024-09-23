It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Grace Ellen Kempton, on Aug. 8, 2024. Grace passed peacefully in her home with family and her beloved dog, Abby, at her side.

Grace was born in Brooklyn, April 22, 1951, the only child of Adelaide Marie and William James Kempton. She raised her young children in Rockville Centre and in 1989 she and her family moved to Shelter Island, where she enjoyed selling real estate and being a part of the tight-knit community.

Grace leaves behind her children, Gary “Chip” Koehler and Lesley Evans, and her grandchildren, William and Amelia Koehler and James and Isabella Evans.

The family will celebrate her life Thursday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 26 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island.

