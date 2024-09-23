Jessie M. Verostek, longtime Southold town resident, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. She was 100 years old.

Jessie was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Bayside, Queens, to Ilana (Ceglecki) and Stanislaw Orlowski. She was one of four children. She graduated from Southold High School with the class of 1942. In her professional career, she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic, and then Verizon, for 30-plus years.

Predeceased by her husband, Conrad A. Verostek, in 2000; son, Robert C. Verostek; and siblings Stella Smith, Edward Orlowski and Paul Orlowski, Jessie is survived by her grandchildren Maia Verostek and Natalie Verostek; great-grandchildren Ilana Shedrick, Brian Shedrick Jr. and Jaxon Shedrick; and niece Eleanor Smith.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriestGrattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Paid post