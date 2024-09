Joseph Schirripa of Mattituck, and owner of Northeastern Equipment Unlimited in Mattituck, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. He was 75.

Graveside services with U.S. Army honors will take place Friday, Sept. 13 at Calverton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will be leaving the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck at 10 a.m.