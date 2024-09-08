Letters to the editor: What are the chances?

(Credit: file photo)

SOUTHOLD

What are the chances?

What is the probability that twice in two months’ time, it would be necessary for firefighters and police to respond to a medical need at a gathering of members of the Kenney’s/ McCabe’s Beach Civic Association?

It happened — and it is important to note and thank both our Southold fire and police departments for their expeditious response and their expert handling of that need.

On both occasions, everything was handled most professionally and to a good conclusion for all.

Southold should be very proud of both our fire and Southold police departments. I am.

John Betsch

GREENPORT

Fact vs. fiction

I’m writing to correct a comment by Dave Warren in an Aug. 22 letter to the editor. He writes: “In the 1920’s, when membership in the Klan reached its peak nationwide, there were more Klan members in Suffolk County than anywhere else in the country outside of Alabama.”

This is simply not true. According to multiple sources I checked, including “Fever in the Heartland” by Timothy Egan, Indiana was the center of Klan activity in the 1920s, consisting of 250,000 members during its peak years, 1922 and 1923.

Virginia Perrell

LAUREL

Greenport’s loitering law

Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan’s statement that this new law gives them — the police — the authority to issue summons or to make arrests is the first step intended to address this problem. What’s needed to make it work is the second step in the process — and that responsibility rests with the courts.

Talk to police officers in any community and they will tell you of the frustrations they experience when they make arrests and the courts allow a plea bargain or a dismissal.

John Viteritti

CUTCHOGUE

Being an American isn’t enough

I agree with Richard Vandenburgh’s Aug. 22 letter that we are sadly divided into opposing teams this political season. But I do not think this election is about cheerleading. Without a shared respect for facts and the truth, democracy is impossible. No political party in U.S. history has ever denied the results of a fair and honest election, as the Republicans did in 2020. Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7 million and squeaked by in the Electoral College. (Why that speed bump to democracy exists at all is a subject for another time.) Being “simply an American” will not stop a Republican party in thrall to a Trump cult.

William Sertl

LEWES, DEL .

How do you spell ‘hatred’?

Having left our beloved Mattituck just under a year ago, I still follow your letters to the editor. I too like Richard Vandenburgh (Aug. 22), I am simply an American. I too see no need to wear team colors or disparage my neighbors because they have a different political belief or are a different color or religion.

In 1920s Germany, Nazi Party team colors or symbols in the form of a swastika, shaped the face of a nation and turned neighbors against each other and the world. We all know how that turned out. In my life I have served in the military and law enforcement, taking an oath in both to protect our Constitution. I have been a registered Republican, Democrat and Independent, have never missed an election and have always voted for the people I felt would best serve the country no matter their party.

My point is that we now have a party showing team colors and creating the type of atmosphere reminiscent of the rise of the Nazi Party, in the form of a red hat. I don’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat. We should all start acting like Americans, because you can’t spell HATRED without RED-HAT.

Art Beisel

Support SBELIH’S life-saving efforts

Last summer, Southold resident Jonathan Tibett experienced firsthand the exceptional care provided by Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital when his father, Art Tibett, faced a life-threatening heart issue. Thanks to the swift action of the hospital’s emergency room staff, Art’s life was saved, and he continues to be a cherished member of our community.

Jonathan and his wife, Magdalena, have since become substantial supporters of SBELIH, recognizing the hospital’s critical role in our lives. They were honored at the hospital’s annual gala, where they joined the efforts to raise $1.5 million for the creation of a primary stroke center.

With our community’s unique demographic needs, a dedicated stroke center will provide timely and specialized care to those most at risk, improving outcomes and saving lives. It is crucial for our community. The funds raised will not only make this a reality but also support the purchase of new medical equipment, including a CT scanner, telemedicine technology and essential resources necessary for it’s success. These advancements will help us provide comprehensive, high-quality care to all who need it, close to home.

Join us in supporting SBELIH’s mission to enhance the health and safety of our community. Together, we can make a real difference. You can help by donating directly to our fundraising campaign, by sharing this story with others to raise awareness of the hospital’s needs and by participating in upcoming fundraising events to show your support.

This is not just about one family. It’s about ensuring a safer, healthier future for all of us on the North Fork. Let’s come together to provide SBELIH with the resources needed to continue its vital, life-saving work.

To donate, visit elihfoundation.org or email linda.sweeney2@stonybrookmedicine. edu.

Paul Connor, chief administrative officer

Linda Sweeney, foundation vice president

Paul Romanelli, chair, ELIH Foundation

AQUEBOGUE

We won’t forget

With regard to the proposed zoning change along the currently agricultural Sound Avenue corridor, Supervisor Tim Hubbard asserts that “the town has received hundreds and hundreds of letters opposing the (resort) development and not a single letter in support of it.”

With that being said, how can the outcome be anything but a loud “no” to the developers looking to line their pockets at our expense? Any other outcome — anything that is clearly at odds with the express wishes of the taxpaying residents of Riverhead — can only be interpreted as the receipt of certain “financial enrichments: on the part of our elected town officials and board members.

We will not forget this when it comes time to vote once again.

Alfred Ciletti

SOUTHOLD

Thoughts on voting

I read a quote from the Rev. Ralph Warnock that, to me, simplifies this or any other election. It so very simply said: “A vote is a kind of prayer about the kind of world you want to live in.” I would add: and the children and grandchildren that follow. A simple declarative sentence that is as deep as any ocean.

I pray that all Americans think of the ramifications our vote will have this year. I wish that each party would publish their platforms, not colored with flowery words and slogans, but simple statements of their intention if they win.

Rosellen Storm

SOUTHOLD

Vote against overdevelopment

When Stephen Kiely’s campaign touts “Right person. Right time. Ready to fight for you!” it is the truth!

Attorney Stephen Kiely is a candidate for the New York State Assembly seat for District 1 — the East End of Long Island. He is willing to help all the people of the East End and their local authorities and adhere to the rules voted for by local citizens.

His goal is to stop the overdevelopment of the East End, preserving our open space from apartment complexes, battery storage facilities and large hotels.

Currently, Gov. Hochul wants to dictate where and when we put up hundreds of affordable housing units, as well as a battery storage facility, no matter what our local guidelines for such developments are. This would take such decisions out of the hands of East End voters.

If you want to preserve the beauty and rights of the East End, vote for Stephen Kiely!

Loretta King

SOUTHOLD

Can’t we all just get along?

With election season upon us, the atmosphere has become increasingly toxic, with accusations involving stolen valor and re-edited soundbites shoving important issues out of the conversation and replacing it with lurid gossip. Ultimately the people at the very top have less impact on our day-to-day lives than the local representatives, who receive only a fraction of the attention throughout their careers!

With that said, I want to thank state Sen. Anthony Palumbo for his efforts to make our lives better — first and foremost, his efforts to keep Karilyn’s Law in the conversation. I work with many social workers and the most heartrending thing to hear from them are stories of children suddenly cut off from their families in custody disputes. This is almost always the first sign that the vulnerable are in danger. That this topic is receiving attention brings me a great deal of hope. Also, I’m grateful that he’s been doing all he can to help bring the fentanyl crisis under control.

In a political season dominated by demagoguery, we need to support candidates who actually support the communities they represent, regardless of political affiliation. . My biggest wish for this election is that we as citizens can look at our ballots and not feel the need to vote along a single row — because to do so would make the efforts of conscientious people like Mr. Palumbo moot and just invite more of the cynical and senseless mudslinging that has come to dominate the national conversation.

Mackenzie Hudson

CUTCHOGUE

Personal attacks aside …

In a letter published Aug. 22 (“LaLota’s not goof for our district”), , I posited the notion that Nick LaLota was running an ad for his reelection that makes claims he can’t possibly fulfill. Mr. LaLota does not have the sole authority as a congressman to restore the SALT deductions. Nor can he set policy on a “Stay in Mexico” program. And still more, he is not authorized to affect how the Suffolk County police conduct their affairs. Yet these are the things he’s running on.

Instead of addressing these matters, another writer chose to attack me in a letter published Aug. 29 (‘LaLota is good for the 1st District’), claiming it to be “a shame that the national political discourse is [my] main argument.”

If there’s any shame, it’s that Mr. LaLota isn’t being straight with his constituents, not that I’m pointing it out.

Michael Levy