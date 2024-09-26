Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 26, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 19, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Alice & Michael Jablonski to Mariela Mejia, 33 Josica Drive (600-85-4-11) (R) $710,000

• Douglas & Toni Hoverkamp to Toni Hoverkamp, 185 Grant Drive (600-66-4-1.017) (R) $403,425

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bertha Fricke Family Trust to Kenneth & Sandra Williams,1627 Edwards Avenue (600-39-1-30) (R)  $729,000 

• Estate of Rose Spano to Norman & Rosemary Stiansen, 166 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-26)(R) 4599,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Adelaida Puello to Juan Gomez & Glenda Garcia, 86 Sunny Line Drive (600-97-1-45) (R) $555,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Erin Argo to Charles & Laurie Keeney, 1300 Broadwaters Road (1000-104-9-4.001) (R) $1,800,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Switzer Cove Beach LLC to NFH-JC LLC, Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.016) (V) $1,850,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Gail & Andrew Stidd, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 6 (1001-3.02-2-6) (R) $1,450,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Joseph & Maria Nastri,123 Sterling Avenue Unit 9 (1001-3.02-3-3) (R)  $1,275,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Estate of Ann Baillet (Defendant) to LAG Associates LLC, 248 Herricks Lane (600-23-1-8.004) (R) $525,001

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• JNI Guys 4 LLC to Jose Miguel & Gladys Sanchez, 41 3rd Street (600-128-5-21) (R) $555,000

• Amanda Grams to Little Red Cottage 82 LLC, 80 Park Road (600-16-3-3.003) (R) $520,000

• Felix & Debbie Dziembowski to Vanessa Gernes, 585 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-62) (R) $505,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Brian & Kathryn Groves to Jordan Hauer &Lindsay Lewis, 16 Glynn Drive (700-17-1-92.001) (R) $1,385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Allison Spinelli & Danielle Finne to Maher Jada & Jacob Walker, 57635 Route 25 (1000-63-3-23) (R) $865,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Eugene Durney Trust to Porch Time Properties LLC, 131 Long Pond Road (600-95-1-18) (R) $625,000

• Shea Bergesen to Juan Posadas & Heberto Ortega, 108 15th Street (600-34-1-23) (R) $475,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content