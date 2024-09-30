Robert “Bob” D. Boergesson, 64, of Fairhaven, Mass., died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Greenport to Robert “Swede” and Johanna (Navaretta) Boergesson, he spent his childhood growing up in Southold before serving honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1982. He lived much of his adult life in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where he was a construction project manager, overseeing kitchen and bath remodeling. He held degrees from Mohawk Valley CC, New England Technical Institute, and CCRI.

Bob was an avid reader, and a dedicated sports fan and player for many years. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips to upstate New York and considered himself New England’s foremost cake connoisseur.

Above all, he loved spending time with family, whether it was pool parties in the backyard or weekly phone calls to check in. He treasured every moment. He was the happiest (and proudest) when spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Christine M. Pothier; his daughter Bailey Boergesson, her husband, Pierre-Marie Paganelli and their children, Elodie and Owen; his daughter Chelsea Ciambra, her husband, Charles, and their daughter, Ainsley; and his son, Samuel Boergesson. He is also survived by his four siblings, Cheryle Amara (Tom), Judi Fouchet, William Boergesson and Erik Boergesson (Jen), along with their families.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Mike Fouchet and sister-in-law Kelly Pothier.

The family would like to recognize the amazing and caring staff at Charlton Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Care ICU and CCU, who took incredible care and showed immense compassion, not only for Bob, but for our entire family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Autism Association or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Visiting hours will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Mattapoisett, Mass., where a funeral will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Fairhaven. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, visit saundersdwyer.com.

