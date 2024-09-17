Robert J. Scalia, 1939 to 2024

Robert J. Scalia, a beloved spouse, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2024, at the age of 85 in Boynton Beach, Fla. Formerly of Southold Robert’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robert was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in New York City. After graduating from Chaminade High School in Mineola, Robert went on to Villanova University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business. He ran several furniture manufacturing businesses in the New York area before embarking on a long journey as an entrepreneur and successful real estate broker in Southold, where he was known for his strong work ethic, integrity and generous spirit.

Robert retired to Boynton Beach, Fla., where he embraced the sunny climate and continued to enjoy boating, his favorite hobby. His zest for life was evident in everything he did, and he was a pillar of strength and joy for his loved ones. He dedicated his life to his family, work, and the many friends whom he cherished. Robert’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Predeceased by his brothers Peter and John, Robert is survived by his spouse Linda; his brother Frank; his loving children of his first wife Marie, Kevin Scalia (Sheila), Robert K. Scalia (Audrey), Thomas Scalia (Susan) and Joann Scalia Shanklin (John); his cherished grandchildren Keith, Alice, Alex, Dan, Matt, Claire, Laura, Peter, Bobby Jason and Mia; and his great-grandchildren Cole and Graham.

The family has chosen to celebrate Robert’s life privately.

Rest in peace, Robert. You will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.

