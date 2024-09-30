Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser, formerly of Southold, passed away at age 88 in Getzville, N.Y., on Sept. 28, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. A woman who loved her family, friends, faith, reading and gardening, Sandra and her husband, Dennis, were dedicated to making a difference in the world.

Throughout her life, she and Dennis volunteered in several developing nations and dedicated their time and resources to educating underprivileged children, both at home and abroad. Sandra was born to Fred and Alice (Downs) Dart and was proud to have been raised on Bayview Road in Southold. She graduated from Beaver College, now Arcadia University, and initially taught school in Colorado and New York (Lindenhurst, Marathon and Cutchogue) before stopping to raise her family.

Sandra spent the 1970s in Nova Scotia, raising her family and being a supportive minister’s wife in the churches Dennis pastored. In 1984, Sandra and Dennis moved back to Southold, where she taught at the Pilgrim School and later did home-care work for several elderly clients. She loved her friends and her books, so her Bible studies and book groups were especially dear to her.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her sister, Pat Milford (Bill), and her brother, Ed Dart (Judy). She also leaves behind her son, Owen (Val); daughters Jenny (Allan) and Molly (Leon); six grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where a funeral service will follow immediately.

Memorial donations may be made to Unbound or World Vision. Sandra will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

