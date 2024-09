Visiting hours for 81-year-old, Frank Joseph Mele Jr. of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and formerly of Cutchogue, who passed away August 12, 2024, will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A private burial for immediate family and close friends will follow on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.