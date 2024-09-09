Services: Rosemary O’Regan Schneider

The family of 68-year-old Rosemary O’Regan Schneider of Southold, who passed on July 17, 2024, will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A memorial service will follow from noon to 1 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 16, Rosemary’s ashes will be carried from the North Fork to be interred alongside her husband Jon at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. Family and friends are invited to gather at the historic Green-Wood Chapel at 11:30 a.m.