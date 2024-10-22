Daily Update: Beloved North Fork artist nurtured creativity in others

Amy Worth (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 22.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Beloved North Fork artist nurtured creativity in others

Determined police dispatcher averts house fire tragedy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Kent Animal Shelter to hold fundraising gala at Atlantis

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A torrent of hurricane relief: Shelter Island Lions event draws generous support

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Steve Amaral

SOUTHFORKER

Sit and Stay: Places to house your pets when you can’t bring ’em with you

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

