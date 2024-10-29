Daily Update: Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 29.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements
Porters inch closer to football playoffs with commanding home win
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2024: Riverhead News-Review Endorsements
New helicopters added at 106th Rescue Wing
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Visitors welcome to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor behind the scenes tours
NORTHFORKER
LI Wine for the Win: Bedell and Macari acknowledged as Empire State stars
SOUTHFORKER
Yankees? Dodgers? Nikki’s has got a World Series dog for you
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
