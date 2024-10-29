Daily Update: Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 29.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements

Porters inch closer to football playoffs with commanding home win

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Election 2024: Riverhead News-Review Endorsements

New helicopters added at 106th Rescue Wing

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Visitors welcome to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor behind the scenes tours

NORTHFORKER

LI Wine for the Win: Bedell and Macari acknowledged as Empire State stars

SOUTHFORKER

Yankees? Dodgers? Nikki’s has got a World Series dog for you

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

