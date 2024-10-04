Daily Update: Greenport’s Little Creek announces abrupt closing

Little Creek Oysters (David Benthal photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 4.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport hot-spot Little Creek Oysters announces abrupt closing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New management revealed at San Simeon, but many questions remain

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers

NORTHFORKER

This crafty Cutchogue kid’s beaded bracelets are all the neighborhood buzz

SOUTHFORKER

Have beer? Will travel! Don’t miss these 11 Oktoberfest celebrations on the forks

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.