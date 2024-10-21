Daily Update: Krupski writes Governor Hochul supporting regional solid waste plan

(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa file photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 21.

FREE FOR ALL

Election 2024: Meet the candidates: Congressional District 1 – John Avlon

Election 2024: Meet the candidates: Congressional District 1 – Nick LaLota

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Krupski writes Governor Hochul supporting regional solid waste plan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New OSHA regs concerning area fire departments

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? Oct. 19

NORTHFORKER

A Walk to Remember: Family-friendly hikes on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Normandy Sidecar

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.