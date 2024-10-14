Daily Update: Meet the candidates – State Senate District 1

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State Senate District 1 – Sarah Anker

State Senate District 1 – Anthony Palumbo

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Families and fun fill downtown during Riverhead Country Fair

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Silver anniversary Shelter Island 5K set for Oct. 19: Funds to benefit women’s cancers

NORTHFORKER

Spirit in the Sound: Fishing with Mattituck’s Sea Queen

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Time to make the bagels

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.