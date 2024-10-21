Eugene Alan Mazzaferro of Greenport died at Westhampton Care Center Oct. 13, 2024. He was 75.

Born in Greenport March 24, 1949, he was the son of Eugene Nicholas and Gladys Watson Mazzaferro. A graduate of Owens Corning Technical College in Ohio, he married Mary Pat Mazzaferro in Michigan Nov. 20, 1970. He owned Mazzaferro Bros. in Greenport for over 40 years.

Mr. Mazzaferro was a member of the Greenport school board of education and an official with IAABD basketball. Family said he enjoyed clamming and crabbing, cooking, golfing, travel, spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his parents and wife, he is survived by his children Geno Mazzaferro of Greenport and Amanda Kay of Aquebogue; grandchildren Zander and Aria Mazzaferro; and siblings Nancy Schmidt, Wayne Mazzaferro, Nina Mazzaferro and Christine Foster.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Greenport American Legion. Memorial donations are requested for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home of Greenport assisted the family.

