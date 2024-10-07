Frank J. Allecia Jr. of Orient died peacefully at home Sept. 29, 2024. He was 78.

Born in Brooklyn Dec. 20, 1945, he was the son of Rose (Varruzzi) and Frank Allecia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 and married his wife, Sandy, at Parkway Community Church on April 6, 1968, during the middle of his military service.

Mr. Allecia owned and operated Skylift Contracting in Queens for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife; daughter Amy Farrell; son Brad Allecia (Nanne); and four grandchildren: Skylar Rose, Griffen Ryan and Gavin Frances Farrell, and Jesse Edward Allecia.

Mr. Allecia will be buried at Nassau Knolls in Port Washington. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home of Greenport is assisting the family, and all arrangements are private at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for Advance SCI Paralysis Research.

