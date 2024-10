Harold “Hoagie” Haupt of Southold passed away at his home Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. He was 95.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.