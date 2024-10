Jean LePre of Cutchogue passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. She was 81.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Ford.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Blue Point Cemetery in Blue Point, N.Y.