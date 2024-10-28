Kelli Francine Mealy, 60, passed away on Oct. 23, 2024, in Woburn, Mass. Born on May 24, 1964, in Long Island, Kelli was a cherished member of her community, recognized for her warmth, intelligence and boundless love.

Kelli earned her undergraduate degree at Oberlin University and went on to complete a master’s degree at New York University, majoring in religion and minoring in Spanish. She dedicated 18 years to North Fork Bank/Capital One Bank and 30 years to Relay Services, where she built lasting relationships and made significant contributions to both organizations.

A woman of deep faith, Kelli studied religion in college and was a devoted member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Southold. Her spiritual life was a cornerstone of her existence, providing her with strength and comfort throughout her journey.

Kelli was known for her humor and quick wit, often affectionately nicknaming her loved ones as a testament to the close bonds she formed. She was an avid reader, lover of music, visiting museums and just enjoyed learning about just about anything. She loved traveling with her sister, particularly enjoying her time at casinos. Her linguistic skills, with proficiency in several languages, enriched her travels and cultural experiences.

Family was at the center of Kelli’s life. Having a special relationship with her father before his passing and as the caretaker for her mother for as long as she was able. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Mealy; siblings Tanya Cafarella, Kyle Mealy, and Frank Mealy; uncle Wendell Mealy; niece Ciara Cafarella; nephew Dominic Cafarella; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Mealy.

Kelli’s commitment to her community was evident in her volunteer work as an ESL tutor for Spanish-speaking individuals. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

To honor Kelli’s memory, friends and family are encouraged to support programs that assist disadvantaged and marginalized individuals or to volunteer their time. Memorial services will be announced at a later date, providing an opportunity for loved ones to celebrate her remarkable life.

