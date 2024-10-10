Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 10, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 2, 2024.

EAST MARION (11939)

• Louise Crandell to Emily Kern & Charlotte Gemmel, 9000 Main Road (1000-31-8-2) (R) $1,100,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Camilla Andersson to Leslie Murch, 417 Clark Street (1001-7-5-14) (R) $1,375,000

• Brown & Fairweather Real Estate Corp to Round Corner Partners LLC, 205 Bay Avenue (1001-4-10-6) (C) $1,100,000

• William & Helen Shearer Trust to The Next Chapter Greenport LLC, 425 Main Street (1001-4-7-14) (C) $850,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Amy Pacholk, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 16 (1001-3.02-3-10) (R) $175,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Carrie & Michael Goodman to Christopher Hanley, 33 Circle Drive (600-68-4-21) (R) $875,000

• David & Mary Schmidt to Arus Grianda LLC, 224 Washington Avenue (600-68-4-11) (R) $710,000

• Jeffrey Brown & Kimberly Frank to Brooklyn Timber LLC, Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-10.006) (V) $362,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Toner Trust to Calvin & Madison Seifert, 875 Sigsbee Road (1000-143-2-16) (R) $595,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• E & E Enterprises of NY Inc to Riverhead 123 LLC, 1871 Old Country Road (600-119-1-36) (C) $9,000,000

• 74 Tyler Realty Corp to 74 Tyler Road LLC, 74 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.034) (V) $235,000

• Estate of Geraldine Bowie to BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc, 16 Doris Avenue (600-105-2-45)(V) $50,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Miguel Julio to Chris Sorensen & Margaret Gregg, 2 Cozy Lane (700-22-1-89) (R) $1,285,000

• Estate of Rosemary Bascome to Andrew Mockler & Jennifer Marshall, 62 Cobbetts Lane(700-8-2-24)(R) $700,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Rivertown Moons LLC to Susan Jaskolski, 68 Point Street (600-92-3-44) (R) $820,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Silem Holdings LLC to Christopher Costabile & Sidney Sands-Ramshaw, 310 Chablis Path (1000-51-3-3.017) (R) $1,750,000

• Skrezec Trust to Gabriel & Hope Buerkle, 625 Bennetts Lane (1000-70-9-21) (R) $963,000

• Ronald & Suzanne Cappa to Charles D’Oria & Caitlin Hickey, 390 Parkway (1000-70-10-39) (R) $950,000

• M & R North Fork Properties Inc to Chula Vista Homes LLC, 500 Lakeside Drive North (1000-90-3-4) (V) $665,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Jonathan A Baum (Referee) & Vladimir Kravchenko (Defendant) to US Bank, 8 Brookline Court (600-96-1-13.023) (R) $718,087

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)