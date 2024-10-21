Robert R. Lawrence of Cutchogue passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2024, at the age of 89.

Born and raised in Queens, N.Y., he attended Bayside High School and graduated from New York University with a degree in accounting. He met his wife, Kathleen, while on vacation in Puerto Rico and they married in 1968. He loved playing, coaching and watching sports, especially his kids’ soccer and Little League teams and his beloved N.Y. Yankees.

Robert was employed by UPS for 33 years and the company meant so much to him. He retired as northeast regional manager in the real estate division in 1993. During retirement, he was passionate about traveling and golf. He got to play on some of the world’s most beautiful courses, including St. Andrews in Scotland. He split his time between the North Fork and Sarasota, Fla., during the winter months. He was a member of North Fork Country Club for almost 40 years and joined Stony Brook Golf and Country Club in Sarasota in 1997. At NFCC, he was a founding member of the men’s Tuesday afternoon golf group known as the “Wild Bunch,” golfers who he was blessed to call his friends.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he cherished his time with his children and grandchildren, always traveling to attend events, performances and games.

Predeceased by his brother, Tom, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen; his son, Christopher; his daughter, Jennifer Soivilien; and his grandchildren Lyndsey, Graham, Quinn, Jackson and Lachlan. He will be dearly missed by all.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Cutchogue Cemetery, officiated by Father Peter Garry. A luncheon will follow at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue.

Donations in Robert’s name can be made to The First Tee at firsttee.org/donate/.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.



