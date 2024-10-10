Stanley E. Sledz, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. He was 93 years old.

Stanley was born in New York City on July 24, 1931 to Josefa (née Glica) and Walter Sledz. He was one of three children. He graduated Commerce High School with the class of 1948. After high school he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force and served for three years during the Korean Conflict. He also attended New York University where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

On July 13, 1957 in Middle Village, Queens, he married the love of his life Clare A. (née Niedermeyer) Sledz. They had two children. They eventually made their home in Cutchogue 34 years ago. In his professional career Stanley worked for TIAA-CREF Insurance for 41 years, retiring as vice president. He was also a member of American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803.

Predeceased by his parents Josefa and Walter; and siblings Ted Sledz and Helen Koroscil (and their respective spouses Jean and Peter); Stanley is survived by his wife Clare; children William Sledz (Cindy) of Trumbull, Conn. and Nancy Sledz of Northport; grandchildren Christine Bryant, Timothy Sledz, Matthew Joyce and Gregory Joyce; and great-grandchildren Hudson Bryant, Callie Bryant, Mila Sledz and Remy Sledz.

The family has chosen to remember Stanley’s life privately at this time. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations in Stanley’s name can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research at stjude.org or to American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

