Adrian Bertrand Cockerill Jr., (known lovingly by family as ‘Junior’) aged 93, passed away on Oct. 25, 2024, at Springvale Nursing and Rehabilitation in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Born on July 1, 1931, Junior was known for his devilishly charming personality, whip-smart intellect and recalcitrant spirit.

Junior graduated from Xavier High School and furthered his education at Fordham University, earning a Bachelor of Arts, followed by an MBA from New York University. His academic prowess led him to a successful career in financial planning in Manhattan, where he was respected for his sharp insight and strategic thinking. He served honorably for three years in military associations, where he was known for his robust leadership and dedication.

A man of many interests, Junior was an avid fisherman, a voracious reader, and was famous for having strong opinions and humorously stealing jokes at gatherings. He was a spiritual person who worshipped everywhere, finding solace and peace in many places of faith throughout his life, and, notably, he always had room for dessert. He most enjoyed his time in Orient, having spent summers, holidays and as much time as he could at White Shingles, as a boy and then as a father.

ABC Junior is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Raasch) Cockerill; his three children, Christine Cockerill (and her son Colin), Carole Cockerill, and Adrian B. Cockerill III (daughter-in-law and favorite person, Margaret J. Hoag). He also leaves behind his brother, John Cockerill; his sister, Rosemary Cockerill; and niece and nephews, Debbie, Bobby, Tommy, John, Paul and their families. Adrian was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian B. and Edith (Blanc) Cockerill, and his brother, Robert Cockerill.

A memorial service will be held in the future, with details to be determined, where family and friends can gather to honor Adrian’s remarkable life, hopefully at one of his old fishing spots. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Adrian’s memory are encouraged to engage in acts of kindness or contribute to a cause meaningful to them, in reflection of Adrian’s generous spirit.

