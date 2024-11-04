Antone F. “Bub” Hugel, lifelong resident of Southampton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. He was 90 years old.



Antone was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Water Mill to Anne (Ruppel) and Antone Hugel. He was one of four children. He graduated from Southampton High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1956 to 1958, attaining the rank of private first class.



He remained in Southampton until 1969, then moved to Moriches, Islip, Mineola and Shirley, returning to Southampton in 1990. He was a part of the Southampton Horticulturist Club, where they crossbred a gladiolus named “Big Daddy.” They won awards for their flowers. In his professional career he worked as a telecommunications programmer for SITA in Bohemia for 29 years. He had been an apple farmer for the past 25 years.



Antone is survived by his son, David Hugel of Moriches, and sisters Anne Jones of East Quogue, Mabell Zeh of Water Mill and Evelyn Romano.



The family received friends Nov. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held Nov. 4. Interment with U.S. Army Honors took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

