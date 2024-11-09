Blotter: Ring camera records thieves trying to break into car

On Oct. 31, a resident of Stanley Road in Mattituck reported having observed through his Ring camera unknown individuals trying to break into his car. A responding officer reviewed video that showed two masked individuals — one in a white hooded sweatshirt and one in a black hooded sweatshirt — trying to access multiple cars in the man’s. Police canvassed the area with a K-9 dog without locating the suspects.

On Oct. 31, a Peconic man reported to police that his unlocked car was rummaged through and that two pocket knives went missing. The Indian Neck Lane resident was directed to forward surveillance video Southold detectives.

On Oct. 31, another Indian Neck Lane resident reported finding the trunk of his sister’s unlocked car open in driveway. According to police, the sister reported $60 missing from an envelope in the trunk. No surveillance video was available.

On Nov. 1, a 20-year-old Greenport man reported to police that he had found a wallet belonging to another Greenport resident, and returned it to him, according to police. The wallet owner then accused the man of stealing $900 from the wallet. The 20-year-old handed the wallet owner $800 “to avoid an argument.” The man who found the wallet wanted police to document the incident.

On Nov. 2, Southold police received a 911 call in which they could hear two men in a verbal dispute. Police traced the number to a residence on Main Road in Southold. The owner stated he had been arguing with his boss about his mother’s well-being, and the boss insisted that the man could call police to intervene with his mother if necessary. In an interview with police, the man said he believes that an activated Apple Siri picked up the words “call police” and automatically dialed 911.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.