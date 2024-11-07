Calendar of Events: November 7, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: The Sebastians chamber ensemble performs the baroque “trio’”sonata, “Vim and Vigor,” at Jamesport Meeting House. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-noon: Skate Lesson Clinic with Dan Berkowitz, at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane. Some skateboards available to ride at event. 50% of proceeds go to restoring the skate park. Admission $50. Must buy tickets in advance: howtoskateboards.com.

The arts and crafts

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.: East End Arts hosts Feast for the Soul, an rtist panel featuring John Melillo, Christianne Gentry and Jody Cukier, plus a three-course family-style dining experience at Barrila’s Pastaria, 300 East Main St., Riverhead. Tickets $55, eventbrite.com.

Fundraisers

Monday, Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m.: Southold Rotary Club’s Scallop Dinner Fundraiser at Touch of Venice Restaurant, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to benefit club projects. $40, gratuity included; tickets available at the door. Reservations: 631-566-2823.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5-10 p.m.: East End Lions Club’s Fashion Show/Dinner and chinese auction fundraiser, at Residence Inn, 2012 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Raffle prizes and 50/50 drawing. Tickets: $70. Reservations: Elena, 631-235-6933; Lydia, 631-734-5897.

Friday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.: Celebrate the Last Super-Moon of 2024 at Glen Hansen Studio, 1560 Youngs Ave., Southold. Sip, nibble, mingle and celebrate the arts. All proceeds support East End Arts’ year-end campaign. Tickets $40. Reserve at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. Order in advance for more than five dinners: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holiday Basket Fair at Glenwood Village Clubhouse, 1661 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Holiday items raffled off and Share the Wealth drawing. Breakfast and lunch refreshments. All proceeds go to charity.

Local history

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District presents 19th- and 20th-Century Hotels: A Local Family’s Perspective, with Mark MacNish at the park district Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.: ‘A Night of Knapping & Naming’ at the Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. A demonstration of flintknapping along with analysis and identification of Native American artifacts brought in by guests. Free; donations accepted. southoldindianmuseum.com.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m.: Lecture on ‘The Battle of Long Island and the British Occupation’ by author/journalist Bill Bleyer co-hosted by Hallockville Museum Farm and Hallock State Park Preserve at the preserve’s visitor center, 6062 Sound Ave. Riverhead. Free. Advance registration required at hallockville.org.

Meetings

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.: ReWild North Fork monthly meeting at Vine Church, 43960 County Road 48, Southold. Native seed and plant swap; learn to build plant diversity and welcome pollinators. Information: [email protected].

Music

Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: The Sebastians chamber ensemble performs the baroque “trio’”sonata, “Vim and Vigor,” at Jamesport Meeting House, 590 Main Road, Jamesport. Reception follows concert. Tickets $20, must purchase in advance: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: The Banjo Rascals at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Celebrating music genres from 1890s ragtime to rock-n-roll from the ᾽50s to ᾽70s. Free. Limited seating, registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.: The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band presents “In Memoriam: Charles Cardona,” honoring the band’s past conductor, at Riverhead High School’s Charles A. Cardona auditorium. Also honoring veterans with the Armed Forces salute. Free. Information: 631-871-5508.

The natural world

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9-11 a.m.: Autumn Nature Walk with naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. General nature stroll observing birds and plants of the area. Rain cancels. Information, reservations: 631-315-5475.

The written word

Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: “Torpedo in the Water,” recollections from Navy veteran Edward Sierra at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Early submarine history and speaker’s harrowing tales from a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. Light refreshments. Free for members; $8, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

November through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Nov. 15-Dec. 15; Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10-5: Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s “Pop-Up” Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on Cutchogue Village Green, featuring antique donated items. Holiday refreshments served. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Nov. 2-Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through Nov. 11: Light and Water, paintings by Marla Milne at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St. Greenport.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

At the libraries