Carl Daniel Reiter, known as Dan, died on Nov. 26, 2024, at the age of 76.

He was born in Greenport to Helen and Carl Reiter of Southold. Dan lived in Mattituck.

After attending Farmingdale Community College, he continued his education at Stony Brook University, earning a bachelor’s degree 1971, followed by a masters of social work at Florida State University, Tallahassee, in 1973.

He was the administrator of the Suffolk County Mental Health Clinic in Riverhead when he retired in 2010.

He is survived by siblings, Joan R Cochran, North Carolina, and Carol R Denson, Delaware; his long-term and faithful caregiver, Melarene Stephens; and two nephews and five nieces. His wife, Yvonne Perry, predeceased him in 2014.

Graveside service will be held Friday, 11 a.m., Nov. 29, at Ashamomaque Cemetery in Greenport. A memorial service will be held at the Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck at a later date.

