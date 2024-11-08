Caroline T. Buhler, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. She was 95 years old.

Caroline was born on Jan. 6, 1929 in Greenport to Jacob and Victoria Mlynarczyk. She was a member of the Southold Methodist Church, a member of the Southold Homemakers through the Methodist Church, a Red Hat Lady with the Red Hat Society, and took part in the Mattituck Library Bridge Group. Most of all she was a wonderful mom and homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband Edward; and daughter Patricia; Caroline is survived by her children Robert and Catherine; and four grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember Caroline’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

