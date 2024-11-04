Colleen T. Stevenson, 97, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Greenport.

Colleen was born on Aug. 2, 1927, in Garden City. She was the daughter of Agnes and Lawrence J. W. Tracey and the widow of Donald K. Stevenson Jr.

Colleen was an alumna of Sacred Heart Seminary, Garden City High School, The Berkley School and The New York School of Interior Design. She was a licensed real estate associate and owned a small interior design business.

Colleen passed her last years supported and surrounded by the wonderful community of Peconic Landing, from friends to staff, and to which she dedicated so much of her time and energy from

its beginning.

Colleen dedicated herself to numerous volunteer roles, including as past president of the Southampton Hospital Auxiliary and the Nassau-Suffolk Council of Hospital Auxiliaries. She also contributed to the John Jermain Memorial Library Board, the Architectural Board of Review in North Haven and the Long Island Kennel Club.

Her passions included travel, art, theater and dogs, and she found joy in connecting with people. She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and her dedication to both community and family. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family, but they are comforted that she is now at peace.

