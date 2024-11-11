Daily Update

Daily Update: Cutchogue colonel retires after 18 years at the 106th

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 11.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue colonel retires after 18 years at the 106th

Town Board adopts $62.3M 2025 budget

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town gets creative to cleanup Meetinghouse Creek

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: A way of life

NORTHFORKER

Stretch Garden is ready to help your body blossom in Aquebogue

SOUTHFORKER

The Art of Crunching: renowned Hamptons caterer releases new line of local potato chips

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content