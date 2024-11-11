Daily Update: Cutchogue colonel retires after 18 years at the 106th
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 11.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue colonel retires after 18 years at the 106th
Town Board adopts $62.3M 2025 budget
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town gets creative to cleanup Meetinghouse Creek
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: A way of life
NORTHFORKER
Stretch Garden is ready to help your body blossom in Aquebogue
SOUTHFORKER
The Art of Crunching: renowned Hamptons caterer releases new line of local potato chips
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.