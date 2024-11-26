Daily Update: Deer strikes spike as days get shorter

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 26.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Deer strikes spike as days get shorter

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town approves final 2025 budget

Aquebogue man to serve 10 years for plotting NYC synagogue attack

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Diving into a plan for a Shelter Island swimming pool: School property eyed for multi-use project

NORTHFORKER

Beleaf Calverton, the North Fork’s first recreational cannabis dispenary, is now open

SOUTHFORKER

Stirring up the community, one cup of coffee at a time at Jack’s

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.