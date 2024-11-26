Daily Update: Deer strikes spike as days get shorter
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 26.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Deer strikes spike as days get shorter
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town approves final 2025 budget
Aquebogue man to serve 10 years for plotting NYC synagogue attack
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Diving into a plan for a Shelter Island swimming pool: School property eyed for multi-use project
NORTHFORKER
Beleaf Calverton, the North Fork’s first recreational cannabis dispenary, is now open
SOUTHFORKER
Stirring up the community, one cup of coffee at a time at Jack’s
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.