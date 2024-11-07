Daily Update: Interview competition set for Southold High School

Southold Junior-Senior High School seniors Braden Ibanez (from top left), Joseph Earley, Nik Talabadze, Erin McGilvray, Jake Baxendale, Will Garcia, Jacob Seinfeld, Kim Gregorio, Lauren Mullen and Kai Cichanowicz will participate in the first-annual Virtual Enterprises East End Interview Competition at Southold Junior-Sebior High School on Friday, Nov. 8. (Credit: courtesy Jessica Ellwood )

Here are the headlines for Thursday, November 7.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Interview competition set for Southold High School

Calendar of Events: November 7, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: November 7, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Holiday Farmers Market returns to Twin Forks Beer

Calendar of Events: November 7, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: November 7, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Nov. 7, 2024

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Community Theatre ‘Spamalot’ performance kicks off company’s new season

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Mary Pisanelli’s pumpkin crème brûlée

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.